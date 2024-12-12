The Latest Analyst Ratings For Biomarin Pharmaceutical

In the preceding three months, 20 analysts have released ratings for Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 4 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Biomarin Pharmaceutical, revealing an average target of $89.25, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. A 13.21% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $102.83.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Biomarin Pharmaceutical by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Akash Tewari Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $95.00 - David Lebovitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $81.00 $93.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $84.00 $93.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $90.00 $110.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $109.00 $110.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $80.00 $80.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $105.00 $115.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Buy $106.00 $104.00 Joel Beatty Baird Lowers Neutral $65.00 $72.00 Danielle Brill Raymond James Announces Outperform $79.00 - Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $80.00 $85.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $86.00 $110.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $78.00 $95.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $118.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $90.00 $115.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $85.00 $100.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Lowers Buy $87.00 $115.00 William Pickering Bernstein Lowers Outperform $90.00 $116.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Biomarin Pharmaceutical's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Biomarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin's focus is on rare-disease therapies. Genzyme markets Aldurazyme through its joint venture with BioMarin, and BioMarin markets Naglazyme, Vimizim, and Brineura independently. BioMarin also markets Kuvan and Palynziq to treat the rare metabolic disorder PKU. Voxzogo (vosoritide) was approved in achondroplasia in 2021. BioMarin's Roctavian (hemophilia A gene therapy) was approved in Europe in 2022 and in the US in 2023.

Financial Milestones: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 28.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biomarin Pharmaceutical's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.98% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biomarin Pharmaceutical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.52%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

