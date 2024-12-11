Navigating 10 Analyst Ratings For Janux Therapeutics

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Janux Therapeutics JANX in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Janux Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $94.9, accompanied by a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.89% increase from the previous average price target of $89.62.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Janux Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $62.00 $42.00 Bradley Canino Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $70.00 Jeffrey La Rosa Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $91.00 $79.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $70.00 $63.00 Jeffrey La Rosa Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $79.00 - Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00 Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $100.00 $100.00 David Dai UBS Announces Buy $69.00 - Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Janux Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Janux Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Janux Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Janux Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Janux Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Janux Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation therapeutics based on proprietary tumor activated T Cell Engager platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Janux Therapeutics

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Janux Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -82.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Janux Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6391.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Janux Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.27%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Janux Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

