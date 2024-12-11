Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss TransMedics Gr Stock

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of TransMedics Gr TMDX during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $133.62, with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $104.00. This current average represents a 20.15% decrease from the previous average price target of $167.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive TransMedics Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Hold $109.00 $109.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $110.00 $180.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $104.00 $109.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Lowers Buy $120.00 $175.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $180.00 $180.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $125.00 $200.00 Allen Gong JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $116.00 $173.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $109.00 $169.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Outperform $150.00 $200.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $109.00 $208.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $180.00 $180.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Announces Outperform $200.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TransMedics Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TransMedics Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of TransMedics Gr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of TransMedics Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering TransMedics Gr: A Closer Look

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. The Company has developed and is commercializing a proprietary system to preserve and deliver human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

TransMedics Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, TransMedics Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 63.72% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TransMedics Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransMedics Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransMedics Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: TransMedics Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.47, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

