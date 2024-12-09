Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Amer Sports

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated Amer Sports AS, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $23.38, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average has increased by 17.78% from the previous average price target of $19.85.

The standing of Amer Sports among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $30.00 $24.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $19.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $27.00 $24.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $23.00 $21.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $15.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $26.00 $19.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $24.00 $20.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $24.00 $19.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $24.00 $19.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $21.00 $17.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Amer Sports. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amer Sports compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amer Sports compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Amer Sports's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports manages a diverse portfolio of 10 outdoor and action sports brands that collectively generated revenue of $4.4 billion in 2023. Although primarily owned by the Chinese conglomerate Anta Sports, Amer operates with a degree of autonomy. In its rapidly expanding China business, the company is subject to closer oversight, but it manages its operations outside of China with relative independence. In 2023, the firm generates 40% of its revenue from the Americas, 33% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 19% from China, and 7% from Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Amer Sports

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Amer Sports showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.41% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amer Sports's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.12%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amer Sports's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amer Sports's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, Amer Sports adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

