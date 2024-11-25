A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Through 13 Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $66.15, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.83% increase from the previous average price target of $63.10.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $69.00 $69.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $69.00 $64.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $80.00 $77.00 Phil Nadeau TD Cowen Raises Buy $65.00 $55.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $64.00 $55.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $64.00 $64.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Announces Buy $70.00 - Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Neutral $52.00 $48.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $64.00 $64.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $64.00 - Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $64.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. It is focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal, or GI, diseases, and genetic deficiencies that result in metabolic disorders. The company's product candidate is setmelanotide (RM 493), which is a potent, melanocortin 4, or MC4, receptor agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity caused by MC4 pathway deficiencies. Geographically the company generates its revenue from the United states, Germany, and other with the majority being generated from the United states.

Breaking Down Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 47.76% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -131.25%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -172.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -11.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

