A Closer Look at 13 Analyst Recommendations For Cheesecake Factory

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Cheesecake Factory CAKE in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 4 2 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 4 2 1 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $46.69, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.23% increase from the previous average price target of $43.54.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cheesecake Factory. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $52.00 $52.00 Katherine Griffin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $49.00 $47.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $38.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Underweight $44.00 $38.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $47.00 $40.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $52.00 $48.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $51.00 $50.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Sell $36.00 $32.00 Katherine Griffin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $47.00 $45.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Underweight $38.00 $35.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $50.00 $50.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $51.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cheesecake Factory. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cheesecake Factory. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cheesecake Factory compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cheesecake Factory compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cheesecake Factory's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cheesecake Factory's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Cheesecake Factory Better

Cheesecake Factory Inc owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands that include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurants Concepts subsidiary. The company's international presence, in the Middle East and Mexico, is through licensing agreements with third parties. The company also has a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for sale in its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. The company has four operating business segments: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, North Italia, other FRC, and Flower Child. Majority of the company's revenue comes from The Cheesecake Factory restaurants segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cheesecake Factory

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cheesecake Factory's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.47%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cheesecake Factory's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, Cheesecake Factory adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

