The Analyst Verdict: Las Vegas Sands In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Las Vegas Sands LVS, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $54.83, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average has decreased by 4.92% from the previous average price target of $57.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Las Vegas Sands. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $58.00 $52.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $59.00 $51.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $53.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $60.00 $53.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $50.00 $55.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $49.00 $70.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $58.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $55.00 $61.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $56.00 $58.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $55.00 $65.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $52.00 $57.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $51.00 $59.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Las Vegas Sands compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Las Vegas Sands's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore toward the end of 2028. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and VICI in 2022. With the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

A Deep Dive into Las Vegas Sands's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Las Vegas Sands's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Las Vegas Sands's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Las Vegas Sands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.67%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, Las Vegas Sands adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

