Decoding 7 Analyst Evaluations For Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions AESI has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $26.0, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. A 4.2% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $27.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Atlas Energy Solutions's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $26.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $26.00 $27.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $28.00 $28.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $27.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Atlas Energy Solutions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Atlas Energy Solutions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Atlas Energy Solutions's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Atlas Energy Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the most active oil and natural gas basin in North America. Proppant is necessary to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. One hundred percent of its sand reserves are located in Winkler and Ward Counties, Texas, within the Permian Basin, and its operations consist of proppant production and processing facilities, including two facilities near Kermit, Texas, and a third facility near Monahans, Texas.

Atlas Energy Solutions: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Atlas Energy Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 77.71% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Atlas Energy Solutions's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, Atlas Energy Solutions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

