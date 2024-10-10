Breaking Down Climb Global Solutions: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Climb Global Solutions CLMB, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $84.5, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. Observing a 6.96% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $79.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Climb Global Solutions is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Raises Outperform $90.00 $68.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $68.00 $68.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Climb Global Solutions. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Climb Global Solutions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Climb Global Solutions's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Climb Global Solutions Inc is a cloud-based, value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging technologies. It operates across the USA, Canada, and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Sigma, Grey Matter, Interwork, and TechXtend. The Company is organized into two reportable operating segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value-added resellers (VARs), consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions. The Solutions segment is a cloud solutions provider and value-added reseller of software, hardware, and services to customers under the name Grey Matter.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Climb Global Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.66% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Climb Global Solutions's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Climb Global Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Climb Global Solutions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

