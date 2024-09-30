16 Analysts Have This To Say About KLA

KLA KLAC has been analyzed by 16 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $866.12, a high estimate of $980.00, and a low estimate of $680.00. This current average has increased by 4.77% from the previous average price target of $826.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of KLA's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $925.00 $950.00 Edward Yang Oppenheimer Announces Perform $750.00 - Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $900.00 $960.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $765.00 $900.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $960.00 $990.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $875.00 $800.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Hold $760.00 $700.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $900.00 $800.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $838.00 $735.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $950.00 $950.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $950.00 $800.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $800.00 $765.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $680.00 $730.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $950.00 $800.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $875.00 $760.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $980.00 $760.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to KLA. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of KLA compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of KLA's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into KLA's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

KLA: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: KLA displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: KLA's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 32.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): KLA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): KLA's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.5%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: KLA's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.02. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

