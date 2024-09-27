What Analysts Are Saying About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals CRNX during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $77.17, a high estimate of $97.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.35% increase from the previous average price target of $74.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $69.00 $60.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $73.00 $74.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $54.00 $47.00 Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $97.00 $97.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

Delving into Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's Background

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -59.62% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -18560.15%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -8.68%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.