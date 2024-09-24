Expert Ratings For TransMedics Gr

Ratings for TransMedics Gr TMDX were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated TransMedics Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $184.22, accompanied by a high estimate of $208.00 and a low estimate of $145.00. Observing a 29.6% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $142.14.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive TransMedics Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Vruwink Baird Announces Outperform $200.00 - Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $208.00 $208.00 Mike Matson Needham Announces Buy $208.00 - George Sellers Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $178.00 $151.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $180.00 $170.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $169.00 $117.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $125.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $145.00 $104.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $170.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TransMedics Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TransMedics Gr compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TransMedics Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of TransMedics Gr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into TransMedics Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TransMedics Gr analyst ratings.

Discovering TransMedics Gr: A Closer Look

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. The Company has developed and is commercializing a proprietary system to preserve and deliver human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Financial Insights: TransMedics Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: TransMedics Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 117.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TransMedics Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransMedics Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.98%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, TransMedics Gr faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

