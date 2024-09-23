Maplebear Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Maplebear CART, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $44.22, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average has increased by 4.66% from the previous average price target of $42.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Maplebear by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $45.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $47.00 $44.00 Ross Compton Macquarie Raises Outperform $45.00 $44.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $38.00 $35.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $39.00 $36.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $47.00 Ross Compton Macquarie Maintains Outperform $44.00 $44.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Maplebear. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Maplebear compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Maplebear's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Maplebear's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Maplebear analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Maplebear

Maplebear (Instacart) operates a leading grocery delivery platform in the United States and Canada. The firm partners with various regional and national grocers, which offer their selection of food and other goods to customers through Instacart's ubiquitous platform. Once an item is ordered through Instacart's site, the item is picked and delivered to the customer's home by one of the platform's 600,000 shoppers, who are classified as independent contractors. Instacart earns fees based on average order value and leverages its platform's high usage to sell advertising, mainly to consumer-packaged goods companies. Instacart currently has nearly 8 million monthly active users (or orderers) on its platform.

Key Indicators: Maplebear's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Maplebear's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Maplebear's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Maplebear's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Maplebear's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

