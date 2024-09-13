Breaking Down ARM Holdings: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for ARM Holdings ARM were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ARM Holdings, revealing an average target of $150.92, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 21.53% increase from the previous average price target of $124.18.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ARM Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Announces Outperform $160.00 - Louis Miscioscia Daiwa Capital Announces Outperform $130.00 - Sara Russo Bernstein Raises Market Perform $100.00 $92.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Andrew Gardiner Citigroup Raises Buy $170.00 $150.00 Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Raises Buy $150.00 $125.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $105.00 $82.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $173.00 $145.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Raises Overweight $125.00 $105.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Lee Simpson Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $190.00 $107.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $169.00 $110.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ARM Holdings compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ARM Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ARM Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know ARM Holdings Better

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

ARM Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ARM Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 39.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ARM Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ARM Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: ARM Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.