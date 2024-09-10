Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Honest Co Stock

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Honest Co HNST over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $5.5, with a high estimate of $6.50 and a low estimate of $3.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 22.22% increase from the previous average price target of $4.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Honest Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $6.50 - Owen Rickert Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $6.50 $6.00 Owen Rickert Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $6.00 - Laura Champine Loop Capital Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Honest Co. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Honest Co's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Honest Co: A Closer Look

The Honest Co Inc is a digitally-native consumer products company to makes purpose-driven consumer products designed for all people. It is an omnichannel brand, ensuring its products are available wherever its consumers shop through the company's Retail and Digital channels. It has three product categories namely; Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care, and Household and Wellness, out of which the majority of its revenue is generated from the sale of diapers and wipes. The company operates only in the United States.

Key Indicators: Honest Co's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Honest Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.06% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -4.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Honest Co's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.2% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Honest Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

