What Analysts Are Saying About Axsome Therapeutics Stock

Axsome Therapeutics AXSM underwent analysis by 17 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $129.06, along with a high estimate of $180.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. Observing a 0.41% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $128.53.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Axsome Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Cerena Chen Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $140.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $105.00 $107.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $130.00 $131.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $180.00 $190.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $106.00 $95.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $131.00 $131.00 Ami Fadia Needham Announces Buy $130.00 - Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $95.00 $97.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Maintains Buy $106.00 $106.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Axsome Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Axsome Therapeutics Better

Axsome Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapies for the management of the central nervous system, or CNS, disorders for which there are limited treatment options. Its pipeline products include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14. It manages its business as one operating segment and reporting unit, which is the business of developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders.

Axsome Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Axsome Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 86.65% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -91.03%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axsome Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -64.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axsome Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Axsome Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

