Analyst Ratings For Travere Therapeutics

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Travere Therapeutics TVTX in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 3 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Travere Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.7% increase from the previous average price target of $15.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Travere Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carly Kenselaar Citigroup Raises Buy $23.00 $14.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $23.00 $20.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $20.00 $19.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $14.00 $12.00 Allison Bratzel Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $16.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Travere Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Travere Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Travere Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Travere Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Travere Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Travere Therapeutics Better

Travere Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare kidney, liver, and metabolic diseases. Its pipeline candidate, sparsentan, is an investigational product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN) - rare kidney disorders that often cause end-stage kidney disease.

Breaking Down Travere Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Travere Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 68.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Travere Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -130.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Travere Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -157.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travere Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Travere Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 26.62, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

