Deep Dive Into Birkenstock Holding Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Birkenstock Holding BIRK over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Birkenstock Holding and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $68.36, accompanied by a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 16.7% from the previous average price target of $58.58.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Birkenstock Holding by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $77.00 $63.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $63.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $70.00 $63.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $62.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Announces Buy $65.00 - Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $85.00 $52.00 Edouard Aubin Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $44.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $70.00 - Louise Singlehurst Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $58.00 $54.20 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $64.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Birkenstock Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Birkenstock Holding compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Birkenstock Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Birkenstock Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Birkenstock Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Birkenstock Holding's Background

Birkenstock Holding PLC is a company that manufactures and sells footbed-based products, including sandals, closed-toe silhouettes, and other products, such as skincare and accessories, for everyday, leisure, and work. The company operates in four operating segments based on its regional hubs: Americas, Europe and APMA (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa). The company sells its products through two main channels: business-to-business (B2B) and direct-to-consumer (DTC).

A Deep Dive into Birkenstock Holding's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Birkenstock Holding displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Birkenstock Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Birkenstock Holding's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Birkenstock Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Birkenstock Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.59, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

