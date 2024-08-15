What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About bluebird bio

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on bluebird bio BLUE over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $4.25, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. A decline of 26.09% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive bluebird bio. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Lowers Buy $3.00 $4.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $4.00 $4.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $4.00 $8.00 Jack Allen Baird Lowers Outperform $6.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to bluebird bio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to bluebird bio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of bluebird bio compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of bluebird bio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of bluebird bio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of bluebird bio's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on bluebird bio analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering bluebird bio: A Closer Look

bluebird bio Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in researching, developing, and commercializing potentially curative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases based on its proprietary lentiviral vector (LVV) gene addition platform. The Company operates in a single segment, focusing on researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases.

bluebird bio: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: bluebird bio displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17353.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: bluebird bio's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -578.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): bluebird bio's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -28.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): bluebird bio's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -11.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: bluebird bio's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.36. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.