Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Veralto

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Veralto VLTO, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $110.11, a high estimate of $118.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 8.89% from the previous average price target of $101.12.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Veralto by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Damian Karas UBS Announces Neutral $118.00 - Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Hold $100.00 $95.00 Andrew Krill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $109.00 $100.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $116.00 $104.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $108.00 $101.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $117.00 $110.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $112.00 $98.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $101.00 $101.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Veralto. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Veralto compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Veralto's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Veralto's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Veralto

Veralto Corp is company which is a provider of essential technology solutions that safeguard many of the world's most vital resources. The company operates in two segments such as Water Quality and Product Quality & Innovation. Through WQ segment it improves the quality and reliability of water through leading brands including Hach, Trojan Technologies and ChemTreat. Through PQI segment it promotes consumer trust in products and help enable product innovation through brands including Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite and Pantone.

Key Indicators: Veralto's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Veralto's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Veralto's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Veralto's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.57, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

