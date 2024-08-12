Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Taysha Gene Therapies Through Analyst Insights

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $6.62, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.43%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Taysha Gene Therapies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $6.00 $7.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $7.00 $9.00 Keith Tapper BMO Capital Announces Outperform $5.00 - Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $5.00 $5.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Taysha Gene Therapies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Taysha Gene Therapies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Taysha Gene Therapies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations. The company develops and commercializes transformative gene therapy treatments. Its product pipeline includes TSHA-102 which is a is a self-complementary intrathecally delivered AAV9 gene transfer therapy in clinical evaluation for Rett syndrome.

Taysha Gene Therapies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Taysha Gene Therapies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -27.52% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -705.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -37.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taysha Gene Therapies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.13, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

