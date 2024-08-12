Beyond The Numbers: 25 Analysts Discuss Eli Lilly Stock

Analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly LLY over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 25 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 17 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 10 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Eli Lilly and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $955.64, accompanied by a high estimate of $1125.00 and a low estimate of $884.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.3% from the previous average price target of $907.56.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Eli Lilly among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Shin Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $1025.00 $725.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1000.00 $875.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $1101.00 $1001.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Raises Buy $1125.00 $1000.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Raises Buy $884.00 $855.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Kerry Holford Berenberg Raises Buy $1000.00 $850.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1000.00 $900.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $1025.00 $913.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $1023.00 $1023.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $1001.00 $1001.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Buy $1000.00 $892.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $1015.00 $994.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Maintains Buy $1000.00 $1000.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $957.00 $925.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Eli Lilly. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Eli Lilly's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Eli Lilly's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Eli Lilly: A Closer Look

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Eli Lilly: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Eli Lilly's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eli Lilly's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 22.5%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eli Lilly's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.37%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Eli Lilly's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

