The Latest Analyst Ratings For Onto Innovation

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Onto Innovation ONTO, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $261.25, with a high estimate of $280.00 and a low estimate of $230.00. Observing a 14.84% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $227.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Onto Innovation by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $270.00 $240.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $280.00 $250.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $265.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Onto Innovation. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Onto Innovation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Onto Innovation's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Onto Innovation: A Closer Look

Onto Innovation Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and support of high-performance control metrology, defect inspection, lithography, and data analysis systems used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company and its subsidiaries currently operate in a single operating segment. The company mainly operates in the United States, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and Europe, with Taiwan and South Korea the largest sources of total revenue.

Onto Innovation's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Onto Innovation's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.9%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Onto Innovation's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Onto Innovation's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Onto Innovation's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Onto Innovation's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

