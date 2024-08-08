Pactiv Evergreen Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Pactiv Evergreen PTVE has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $14.0, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Highlighting a 13.58% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $16.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pactiv Evergreen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Curt Woodworth UBS Lowers Buy $15.00 $16.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $13.00 $15.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Curt Woodworth UBS Lowers Buy $16.00 $19.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Pactiv Evergreen compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Pactiv Evergreen's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Pactiv Evergreen's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Pactiv Evergreen's Background

Pactiv Evergreen Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distributing fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons. It operates in two segments: Foodservice, Food and Beverage Merchandising. These segments manufacture products such as food containers, drinkware, tableware, service ware, ready-to-eat food containers, clear rigid-display containers, trays for meat and poultry, molded fiber egg cartons, printed cartons, spouts & filling machines, and other products. It generates the majority of its revenue from Food and Beverage Merchandising. The company's geographical segments are the United States, the Rest of North America, and Others, of which the vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Key Indicators: Pactiv Evergreen's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Pactiv Evergreen faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.17% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Pactiv Evergreen's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pactiv Evergreen's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pactiv Evergreen's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pactiv Evergreen's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.91, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

