What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Hubbell

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Hubbell HUBB, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $400.75, a high estimate of $450.00, and a low estimate of $368.00. A 0.68% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $403.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Hubbell among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $450.00 $450.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $368.00 $384.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $385.00 $383.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $400.00 $397.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hubbell. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hubbell. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hubbell compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hubbell compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hubbell's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hubbell's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hubbell analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Hubbell

Hubbell is a diversified conglomerate industrial company that mostly competes in the electrical components market. Its products and services serve vital portions of the U.S. electrical supply chain, including transmission and distribution as well as the commercial, industrial, and residential end markets. The company organizes its business into two segments: Utility Solutions Segment and the Electrical Solutions Segment. It derives maximum revenue from Utility Solutions Segment.

Hubbell: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hubbell showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.34% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hubbell's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hubbell's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hubbell's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.1%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.7.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.