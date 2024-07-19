Key Takeaways From ManpowerGroup Analyst Ratings

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated ManpowerGroup MAN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $84.5, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Observing a 3.47% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $81.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ManpowerGroup is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $75.00 $84.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $87.00 $80.00 Andrew Grobler Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $92.00 - Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $84.00 $81.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ManpowerGroup. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ManpowerGroup. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ManpowerGroup compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ManpowerGroup compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ManpowerGroup's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ManpowerGroup's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering ManpowerGroup: A Closer Look

ManpowerGroup Inc. is engaged in providing workforce solutions and services. The company provides services that includes Recruitment and Assessment, Upskilling, Reskilling, Training and Development, Career Management, Outsourcing, and Workforce Consulting. The reportable segments of the company are Staffing and Interim, Outcome-Based Solutions and Consulting, Permanent Recruitment, and Others. The Staffing and Interim segment derives maximum of the company's revenue. The company derives maximum geographical revenue from Southern European region.

Financial Milestones: ManpowerGroup's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: ManpowerGroup's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.34%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ManpowerGroup's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.9%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ManpowerGroup's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.8%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ManpowerGroup's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ManpowerGroup's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

