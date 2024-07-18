Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Vital Energy

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Vital Energy VTLE over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $59.4, with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.25% from the previous average price target of $59.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Vital Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Underperform $46.00 - Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $57.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Neutral $59.00 $55.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $63.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vital Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vital Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vital Energy compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vital Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Vital Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Vital Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Vital Energy Better

Vital Energy is an independent energy company. Its business is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company has identified one operating segment: exploration and production.

A Deep Dive into Vital Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Vital Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 45.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vital Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Vital Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.8. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

