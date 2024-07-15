The Analyst Landscape: 9 Takes On TransMedics Gr

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on TransMedics Gr TMDX, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated TransMedics Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $137.22, accompanied by a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $117.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 25.18% from the previous average price target of $109.62.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of TransMedics Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $170.00 $120.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $120.00 $120.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $175.00 $130.00 George Sellers Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $151.00 - Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $117.00 $102.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $130.00 $100.00 Allen Gong JP Morgan Raises Overweight $127.00 $105.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $120.00 $95.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $125.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TransMedics Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into TransMedics Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind TransMedics Gr

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. The Company has developed and is commercializing a proprietary system to preserve and deliver human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

TransMedics Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TransMedics Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 133.07% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TransMedics Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransMedics Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.22%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, TransMedics Gr faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

