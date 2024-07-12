Breaking Down ConocoPhillips: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on ConocoPhillips COP, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $148.92, with a high estimate of $165.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.06% increase from the previous average price target of $147.36.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ConocoPhillips by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $120.00 $135.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Announces Buy $147.00 - Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $132.00 $142.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $165.00 $160.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $160.00 $158.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $159.00 $155.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $135.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $142.00 $139.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $151.00 $149.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $160.00 $170.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $154.00 $133.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $157.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ConocoPhillips's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ConocoPhillips's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know ConocoPhillips Better

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2023, it produced 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 were 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Financial Milestones: ConocoPhillips's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining ConocoPhillips's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.5% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ConocoPhillips's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ConocoPhillips's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: ConocoPhillips's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

