Evaluating Builders FirstSource: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Builders FirstSource BLDR in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $194.29, a high estimate of $237.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.67% lower than the prior average price target of $210.43.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Builders FirstSource. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $188.00 $200.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Lowers Outperform $175.00 $215.00 Rafe Jasrosich B of A Securities Lowers Buy $183.00 $195.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $200.00 $240.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $180.00 $190.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Neutral $197.00 $207.00 Collin Verron Jefferies Raises Buy $237.00 $226.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Builders FirstSource. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Builders FirstSource compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Builders FirstSource compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Builders FirstSource's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Builders FirstSource's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Builders FirstSource Better

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

Builders FirstSource: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Builders FirstSource's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.21% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Builders FirstSource's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Builders FirstSource's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Builders FirstSource's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.86.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

