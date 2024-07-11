Deep Dive Into Microchip Technology Stock: Analyst Perspectives (18 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

18 analysts have shared their evaluations of Microchip Technology MCHP during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 3 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $101.78, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $91.53, the current average has increased by 11.2%.

A clear picture of Microchip Technology's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $102.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $115.00 $85.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $115.00 $85.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $104.00 $100.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Raises Hold $90.00 $80.00 Weston Twigg Keybanc Raises Overweight $110.00 $90.00 Pradeep Ramani UBS Raises Buy $103.00 $95.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $88.00 $77.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $90.00 $80.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $96.00 $93.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $105.00 $100.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $85.00 $82.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $102.00 $98.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $98.00 $94.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $106.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Microchip Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Microchip Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Microchip Technology compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Microchip Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Microchip Technology's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Microchip Technology became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.

Understanding the Numbers: Microchip Technology's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Microchip Technology faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -40.62% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Microchip Technology's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microchip Technology's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microchip Technology's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

