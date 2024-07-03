What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase Stock

Loading... Loading...

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of JPMorgan Chase JPM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $211.29, a high estimate of $228.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. Observing a 1.48% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $208.21.

A clear picture of JPMorgan Chase's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $210.00 $210.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $211.00 $211.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $224.00 $219.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $214.00 $216.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $220.00 $215.00 David George Baird Raises Neutral $185.00 $175.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $209.00 $203.00 Erika Najarian UBS Lowers Buy $219.00 $226.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $216.00 $221.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $215.00 $220.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $195.00 $196.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $217.00 $219.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Buy $228.00 $202.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $195.00 $182.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JPMorgan Chase. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JPMorgan Chase compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $3.9 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: JPMorgan Chase's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: JPMorgan Chase's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 30.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): JPMorgan Chase's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: JPMorgan Chase's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

