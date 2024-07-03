Demystifying Permian Resources: Insights From 15 Analyst Reviews

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Permian Resources PR were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 4 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.67, along with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.78% from the previous average price target of $19.54.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Permian Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Buy $20.00 - Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $23.00 $22.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $21.00 $18.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $20.00 $18.00 John Freeman Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $24.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $22.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Permian Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Permian Resources compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Permian Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Permian Resources's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Permian Resources's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Permian Resources analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are primarily concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Financial Insights: Permian Resources

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Permian Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 101.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Permian Resources's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Permian Resources's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, Permian Resources faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.