Breaking Down New York Community: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on New York Community NYCB over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $3.88, with a high estimate of $4.00 and a low estimate of $3.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.71%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of New York Community's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $5.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $3.50 $3.00 Mark Fitzgibbon Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $4.00 $4.00 Steven Duong RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $4.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to New York Community. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of New York Community compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of New York Community compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of New York Community's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About New York Community

New York Community Bancorp Inc is the bank holding company. It is a New York State-chartered savings bank that operates through eight local divisions: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio, and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona. The bank competes for depositors in diverse markets with a comprehensive menu of products and services, and access to multiple service channels, including online banking, mobile banking, and banking by phone. It is also a producer of multi-family loans in New York City.

Financial Insights: New York Community

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: New York Community's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: New York Community's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -44.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): New York Community's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, New York Community faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

