Critical Insights From TransMedics Gr Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for TransMedics Gr TMDX, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated TransMedics Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $128.89, accompanied by a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. Observing a 19.19% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $108.14.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive TransMedics Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $120.00 $120.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $175.00 $130.00 George Sellers Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $151.00 - Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $117.00 $102.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $130.00 $100.00 Allen Gong JP Morgan Raises Overweight $127.00 $105.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $120.00 $95.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $125.00 $105.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $95.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TransMedics Gr compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TransMedics Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for TransMedics Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. The Company has developed and is commercializing a proprietary system to preserve and deliver human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

A Deep Dive into TransMedics Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: TransMedics Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 133.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TransMedics Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.59%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransMedics Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.22% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransMedics Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: TransMedics Gr's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.24. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

