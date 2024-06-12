Assessing Mama's Creations: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Mama`s Creations MAMA were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $7.75, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $6.50. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 17.07% from the previous average price target of $6.62.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Mama`s Creations among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Kelly Roth MKM Raises Buy $8.50 $6.50 Eric Des Lauriers Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00 Ryan Meyers Lake Street Raises Buy $7.00 $6.00 George Kelly Roth MKM Raises Buy $6.50 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mama`s Creations. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mama`s Creations. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mama`s Creations compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mama`s Creations compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Mama`s Creations's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Mama`s Creations's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Mama`s Creations Better

Mama`s Creations Inc is a marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli-prepared foods, found in over 8,400 grocery, mass, club, and convenience stores nationally. The company's broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high-quality, fresh, clean, and easy-to-prepare foods to address the needs of both consumers and retailers.

Mama`s Creations: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Mama`s Creations showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.13% as of 31 January, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Mama`s Creations's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mama`s Creations's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mama`s Creations's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.21%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Mama`s Creations's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

