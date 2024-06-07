Decoding 9 Analyst Evaluations For PowerSchool Holdings

Loading... Loading...

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of PowerSchool Holdings PWSC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $24.31, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A 9.49% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $26.86.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of PowerSchool Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $22.80 $25.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Neutral $23.00 $26.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $24.00 $29.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $25.00 - Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $23.00 $28.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $20.00 $25.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 - Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $29.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PowerSchool Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PowerSchool Holdings compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PowerSchool Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PowerSchool Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into PowerSchool Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About PowerSchool Holdings

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, HR, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. The Company's integrated technology approach streamlines operations aggregates disparate data sets and develops insights using predictive modeling and machine learning. It earns revenue from subscription offerings, perpetual software licenses, maintenance and support services, and professional services.

PowerSchool Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PowerSchool Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.0% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.57%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PowerSchool Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PowerSchool Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PowerSchool Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.74.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

