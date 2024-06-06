Oxford Industries Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Oxford Industries OXM, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $105.14, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $94.00. Highlighting a 0.03% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $105.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Oxford Industries's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $110.00 $110.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $110.00 $110.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Sell $94.00 $98.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $104.00 $106.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $110.00 $102.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $102.00 - Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Neutral $106.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oxford Industries. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oxford Industries compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Oxford Industries's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Oxford Industries's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Inc is an apparel manufacturing company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes products under the brand name Tommy Bahama, and Lilly Pulitzer. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets, and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets, and distributes upscale collections of women's and women's dresses, sportswear, and related products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Tommy Bahama division.

Oxford Industries: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Oxford Industries displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Oxford Industries's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oxford Industries's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oxford Industries's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.32%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.6.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

