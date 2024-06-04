What 27 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About EQT

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 27 analysts have published ratings on EQT EQT, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 13 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 7 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 5 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $42.78, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.28% from the previous average price target of $42.24.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive EQT. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $48.00 $43.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $45.00 $43.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Outperform $47.00 $40.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $54.00 $52.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $46.00 $41.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $43.00 $40.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $46.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $41.00 $47.00 David Deckelbaum TD Cowen Announces Hold $43.00 - Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $49.00 $37.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $37.00 $48.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $40.00 $39.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $52.00 $40.00 Jean Ann Salisbury Bernstein Raises Market Perform $34.00 $27.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $35.00 $37.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $43.00 $42.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Maintains Neutral $39.00 - Umang Choudhary Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $43.00 $48.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Buy $42.00 $50.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $37.00 $39.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $39.00 $46.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $37.00 $39.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $40.00 $42.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $40.00 $43.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $52.00 Jean Ann Salisbury Bernstein Lowers Underperform $27.00 $30.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $47.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EQT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EQT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for EQT's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of EQT's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EQT analyst ratings.

About EQT

EQT Corp is an independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales in the Appalachian Basin, located in the Eastern United States. The firm focuses on executing combo-development projects for developing multiwell pads to meet supply needs, with a focus on maximizing operational efficiency, technology, and sustainability. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has one reportable segment and its revenue stems from three types of gas reserves: natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. All of the firm's operating revenue is generated in the U.S., with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

Breaking Down EQT's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, EQT faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -28.89% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.93%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EQT's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): EQT's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, EQT adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

