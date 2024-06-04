Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Caribou Biosciences

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Caribou Biosciences CRBU, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.0, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.64%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Caribou Biosciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $9.00 $24.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $24.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $24.00 $23.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $19.00 -

Key Insights:

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with devastating diseases by applying its novel CRISPR platform, CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA (chRDNA), toward the development of next-generation, genome-edited cell therapies. The company operates and manage business as one reportable operating segment, which is the business of developing a pipeline of allogeneic CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies.

Breaking Down Caribou Biosciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Caribou Biosciences faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -30.64% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Caribou Biosciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1697.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caribou Biosciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -11.59% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caribou Biosciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -9.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Caribou Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

