Breaking Down Taysha Gene Therapies: 16 Analysts Share Their Views

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Taysha Gene Therapies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $6.94, accompanied by a high estimate of $9.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $4.75, the current average has increased by 46.11%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Taysha Gene Therapies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 - Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 - Eun Yang Jefferies Raises Buy $8.00 $2.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 - Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 - Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 - Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 - Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 - Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $9.00 - Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $7.00 - Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Raises Buy $7.00 $5.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $5.00 - Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 - Gil Blum Needham Raises Buy $7.00 $5.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Taysha Gene Therapies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Taysha Gene Therapies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Taysha Gene Therapies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Taysha Gene Therapies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations. The company develops and commercializes transformative gene therapy treatments. Its product pipeline includes TSHA-102 which is a is a self-complementary intrathecally delivered AAV9 gene transfer therapy in clinical evaluation for Rett syndrome.

Understanding the Numbers: Taysha Gene Therapies's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Taysha Gene Therapies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -27.52% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Taysha Gene Therapies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -705.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taysha Gene Therapies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -37.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taysha Gene Therapies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -14.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Taysha Gene Therapies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.13. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

