Navigating 20 Analyst Ratings For Coterra Energy

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 20 analysts have published ratings on Coterra Energy CTRA in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Coterra Energy, revealing an average target of $33.4, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.6% increase from the previous average price target of $31.63.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Coterra Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $31.00 $30.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $27.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $39.00 $37.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $41.00 $37.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $33.00 $32.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $37.00 $34.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $32.00 $30.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $35.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $26.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $35.00 $31.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Announces Overweight $36.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $27.00 $30.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $30.00 $29.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $27.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Buy $31.00 $33.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Buy $34.00 $35.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $34.00 $30.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $35.00 $33.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $32.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coterra Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coterra Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Coterra Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Coterra Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's operations are primarily concentrated in three core operating areas; the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin in the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma.

Key Indicators: Coterra Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Coterra Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -19.36% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.56%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coterra Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.69%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Coterra Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

