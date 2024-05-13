Deep Dive Into Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.25, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Observing a 12.96% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $13.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Fulcrum Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Corinne Jenkins Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $15.00 - Gregory Renza RBC Capital Announces Outperform $14.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $17.00 $14.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $15.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fulcrum Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fulcrum Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Fulcrum Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Fulcrum Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Fulcrum Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Fulcrum Therapeutics Better

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Breaking Down Fulcrum Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fulcrum Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Fulcrum Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2842.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fulcrum Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -10.09%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fulcrum Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

