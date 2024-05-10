The Analyst Landscape: 7 Takes On AnaptysBio

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for AnaptysBio ANAB, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AnaptysBio, presenting an average target of $50.0, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $30.00, the current average has increased by 66.67%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AnaptysBio is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $34.00 - David Risinger Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $47.00 - Derek Archila Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $56.00 - Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $28.00 $30.00 Julian Harrison BTIG Announces Buy $55.00 - Alex Schwartz Stifel Announces Buy $50.00 - Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $80.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AnaptysBio. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AnaptysBio. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AnaptysBio compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AnaptysBio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AnaptysBio's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know AnaptysBio Better

AnaptysBio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing antibody product candidates for unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company is developing immune cell modulating antibodies, including two wholly owned checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; rosnilimab, our PD-1 agonist in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC); and ANB032, our BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

AnaptysBio: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AnaptysBio showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 32.27% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AnaptysBio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -468.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AnaptysBio's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -40.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AnaptysBio's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AnaptysBio's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.2. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

