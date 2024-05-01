Deep Dive Into CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CCC Intelligent Solutions and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $13.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.71% increase from the previous average price target of $12.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of CCC Intelligent Solutions among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $15.00 $13.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $14.00 - Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $14.00 - Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Announces Buy $13.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CCC Intelligent Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CCC Intelligent Solutions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of CCC Intelligent Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into CCC Intelligent Solutions's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CCC Intelligent Solutions analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, and AI-enabled digital workflows. The company generate revenue through the sale of software subscriptions and other revenue, primarily from professional services. The company has its presence in United States and China. Majority of the revenue is generated from United States.

Financial Milestones: CCC Intelligent Solutions's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CCC Intelligent Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.0%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CCC Intelligent Solutions's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CCC Intelligent Solutions's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): CCC Intelligent Solutions's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, CCC Intelligent Solutions faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

