Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Energy Vault Holdings

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Energy Vault Holdings NRGV over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 0 0 2 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Energy Vault Holdings, revealing an average target of $3.06, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $0.75. A 37.55% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $4.90.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Energy Vault Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $3.00 $6.00 Brian Dobson Chardan Capital Lowers Sell $0.75 $7.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $1.50 $1.70 Brian Dobson Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $7.00 -

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Energy Vault Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Energy Vault Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Energy Vault Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Energy Vault Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Energy Vault Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Energy Vault Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Energy Vault Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Energy Vault Holdings: A Closer Look

Energy Vault Holdings Inc is a grid-scale energy storage company that is driving a faster transition to renewable power by solving the intermittence issues that are inherent to the prevalent sources of renewable energy, solar and wind. Geographical presence in United States, China and Other. Majority of its revenue comes from U.S.

Understanding the Numbers: Energy Vault Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Energy Vault Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.86%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Energy Vault Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -18.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Energy Vault Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -9.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -6.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Energy Vault Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.