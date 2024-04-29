The Analyst Verdict: COPT Defense In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on COPT Defense CDP, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $27.25, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of COPT Defense by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $28.00 $27.00 Nicholas Joseph Citigroup Lowers Neutral $25.00 $29.00 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $28.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to COPT Defense. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to COPT Defense. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of COPT Defense compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of COPT Defense compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for COPT Defense's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of COPT Defense's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About COPT Defense

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases office and data center properties throughout the U.S. The majority of the company's real estate portfolio is composed of office buildings in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor and Northern Virginia area. COPT derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants. Most of the company's revenue comes from the leasing of properties to U.S. Government agencies and its contractors in the national security, defense, and IT sectors, such as Northrop Grumman and Boeing. Regional offices in urban submarkets make also make up a sizable percentage of COPT's total square footage.

Breaking Down COPT Defense's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: COPT Defense's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): COPT Defense's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.34%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): COPT Defense's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.82% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, COPT Defense faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

