In-Depth Examination Of 18 Analyst Recommendations For Hartford Finl Servs Gr

In the last three months, 18 analysts have published ratings on Hartford Finl Servs Gr HIG, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $109.83, a high estimate of $144.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Observing a 9.59% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $100.22.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Hartford Finl Servs Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $109.00 $110.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Neutral $95.00 $90.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $113.00 $109.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $94.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $105.00 $92.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $117.00 $106.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $104.00 $96.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $120.00 $114.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $104.00 $91.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $144.00 $135.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Outperform $120.00 $100.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $115.00 $115.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $114.00 $108.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $115.00 $97.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $107.00 $100.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $95.00 $77.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Outperform $100.00 $90.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Neutral $90.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hartford Finl Servs Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hartford Finl Servs Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hartford Finl Servs Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hartford Finl Servs Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hartford Finl Servs Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hartford Finl Servs Gr analyst ratings.

Get to Know Hartford Finl Servs Gr Better

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc offers a diverse range of property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual fund services to a customer base of individuals and corporations. It operates in five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Hartford Funds, as well as a Corporate category.

Key Indicators: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hartford Finl Servs Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.14% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hartford Finl Servs Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hartford Finl Servs Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Hartford Finl Servs Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

