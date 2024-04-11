The Analyst Verdict: Gen Digital In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Gen Digital GEN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Gen Digital, revealing an average target of $27.0, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. A 5.82% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $28.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Gen Digital by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $28.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $28.00 $30.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $25.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $30.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Gen Digital. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Gen Digital. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gen Digital compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gen Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Gen Digital's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Gen Digital's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gen Digital analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Delving into Gen Digital's Background

Gen is a cybersecurity pure-play that offers security, identity protection, and privacy solutions to individual consumers. The firm's cyber safety offerings, via brands such as Norton, Avast, and LifeLock, have long maintained their positions as some of the most recognizable consumer-focused security and identity-protection products.

Financial Milestones: Gen Digital's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Gen Digital displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Gen Digital's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.14%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gen Digital's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.96%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gen Digital's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, Gen Digital faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.