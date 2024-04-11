Analyst Expectations For SoundHound AI's Future

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI SOUN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $6.58, a high estimate of $9.50, and a low estimate of $4.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $5.32, the current average has increased by 23.68%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of SoundHound AI among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $4.90 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Underweight $4.90 $5.80 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $9.50 $7.50 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $7.00 $5.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $5.80 $3.60 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $9.00 $5.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $7.50 $5.00 Glenn Mattson Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $4.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SoundHound AI. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SoundHound AI compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SoundHound AI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SoundHound AI's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of SoundHound AI's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering SoundHound AI: A Closer Look

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers.

A Deep Dive into SoundHound AI's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: SoundHound AI displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 80.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SoundHound AI's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -108.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SoundHound AI's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -145.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SoundHound AI's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -12.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, SoundHound AI faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

